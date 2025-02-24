Launches
leaf Albums
leaf Albums
Albums of voice memos from the people you love
Albums make it easy to collect heartfelt audio messages from friends and family to celebrate life’s biggest moments. Whether it’s a milestone birthday, anniversary, or baby shower, create a surprise gift they’ll cherish forever—no editing required.
Free Options
Launch tags:
Android
iOS
Audio
leaf
A surprise they’ll love: voices from their favorite people
5 out of 5.0
68
1
-
-
leaf Albums by
leaf
was hunted by
Barrie Farivar
in
Android
,
iOS
,
Audio
. Made by
Barrie Farivar
. Featured on February 27th, 2025.
leaf
is rated
5/5 ★
by 6 users. It first launched on October 24th, 2023.