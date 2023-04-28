Create highly targeted intent-based lists using a B2C database of over 290 million US-based individuals with real-time behavioral targeting. Pull verified customer lists of over 1000 brands. Enjoy our 50% OFF LIFETIME deal (with the purchase of any paid plan).
Grow traffic and awareness with packages starting at $1k
Support is great. Feedback is even better.
"We built LeadNet to provide the highest-quality B2C leads in the world, and to help you increase match rate among all ad platforms, decrease CPC and CPA, and increase conversions. We can’t wait to hear your feedback. Share your thoughts below!"