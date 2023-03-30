Leadmonk is a mobile-first scheduling platform that offers flexible booking options, automated reminders, and promotional landing pages. Meet 1-on-1 or in a group or as a team (Collective, & Round Robin). Leadmonk supports all meeting combinations.
Automated security compliance for your business in weeks
Support is great. Feedback is even better.
"Hi ProductHunt community 👋
Please let us know what you think of Leadmonk. What features do you like? What could we improve? Your feedback is invaluable to us and will help shape the future of our product.
Thank you for your support 🙏"