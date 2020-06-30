Discussion
Stan Rymkiewicz
This sounds so awesome - will check it out!
@stan_rymkiewicz Thank you Stan !
@stan_rymkiewicz Awesome! Feel free to reach out anytime directly in the chat if you have any questions ❤️
Hey everyone 👋, we have spent the last 4 months developing the missing tool to bridge the gap between LinkedIn and CRM during your daily prospecting! 🚀 Our team had previous experiences doing prospecting on LinkedIn, and had a hard time doing CRM enrichment. We saw an opportunity for innovation.💡 We were tired of manually creating and enriching contacts in our CRM. Tired of logging every customer interaction. Tired of copy-pasting all our LinkedIn conversations into the CRM. 💻 That's why we've developed a simple Chrome extension to save us time. We decided to offer it to every sales team in the world! 💯 Leadjet embeds everything you need in each LinkedIn profile you visit. So you don't have to spend time cross-referencing 2-10 places just to find the right and updated information when you need it most. ☝ With Leadjet you can create and enrich a new lead in your CRM with all the key information pre-filled - name, job title, company's name and even qualified email address. ✔️ We then display the contact info, as well as the status, notes, tasks, activity and ownership of the lead on LinkedIn. Embedded in each individual profile, accessible and editable by every sales team member in your organization. ✔️ And to make sure you never have to leave LinkedIn again - we even synchronize your conversations. ✔️ Leadjet connects you and your team together and finally makes collaboration on LinkedIn possible. 🙌 We are 100% bootstrapped and this launch is hopefully a big step towards a sustainable revenue stream, so we can spend day and night creating new awesome features for you! 💪 We are here the whole day to answer your questions and would love to see you signing up for Leadjet. Also throw in your cool suggestions and feedback so that we can improve the usage of Leadjet! 🙏
Full support guys. No one has time to waste updating his sales database ;)