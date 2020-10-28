Leadflow Pro by Leadee.ai

discussion
Nguyen Quang Huy
Maker
Hi Everyone, I am David, CEO of Leadee.ai which is a SaaS business to help all of us to bring more online Lead and convert them to Potentail Client effectively more. Actually the business is come from my own Pain of the lacking of knowledge and ability to generate lead and my current ecommerce business is base on pure SEO and Advertising on Facebook and Google Ad. So finally I decide that we have to develop our own tools and why not turn it into a SaaS for community to use. We find a SaaS plugin on market and develop more premium feature and begin to use for our project firstly and it work well. Actually our Lead increase from 300 from August to 570 lead last month Septemper Our first tools is LeadFlow which you can get an account here for free https://leadee.ai/leadflows/login . We decide that the Social Proof which is 9 tools Such as Information Bar, Use Feedback, Live Counter, Latest Conversion ...will be free forever so any one is this SaaS Group can use it for your project. For some special Leadflow Tools like Facebook Messegenger, CTA Popup, Contact Form...will be cheap around 9$/month to get it up to run on your website just 5 minutes set up. However as we are launching just a few weeks and we are eager to collect feedback from community, so I offer a special discount code up to 70% with the code: FBSaaSGroup70 to access premium Leadflow tools ( we finally have to get some money for server development and support team) Please enjoy and give me feedback David
