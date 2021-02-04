  1. Home
A free and quick tool for filling out a Lean Canvas board

LeadCanvas is a free online tool for quickly filling out a Lean Canvas board to validate a product idea. No account creation required just go to https://leadcanvas.app/ to create a new board.
Noah Callaway
I'm a software engineer at Apsis Labs
Hey everyone! We were in the process of validating various product ideas, and wanted a quick tool that let us quickly create and share a Lean Canvas board online with no account creation. We couldn't find anything that let us create, save, and share a board without requiring an account so we decided to make it. I'm happy to answer any questions, or take any feedback that you've got!
