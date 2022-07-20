Products
Home
→
Product
→
Leadbotics
Leadbotics
Increase the speed of your leads
Visit
Upvote 2
Free
Discuss
Collect
Share
Stats
Leadbotics is a powerful and easy way to route and manage leads. Leadbotics is not dependent on any CRM and integrates easily via an API and webhooks. Increase your lead velocity with time limited smart and round robin lead distribution.
Launched in
Productivity
,
Sales
,
Marketing
by
Leadbotics
About this launch
Leadbotics
Increase the speed of your leads
0
reviews
2
followers
Follow for updates
Leadbotics by
Leadbotics
was hunted by
Quinten Becker
in
Productivity
,
Sales
,
Marketing
. Made by
Quinten Becker
. Featured on July 20th, 2022.
Leadbotics
is not rated yet. This is Leadbotics's first launch.
Upvotes
2
Comments
3
Daily rank
#29
Weekly rank
#100
