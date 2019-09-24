Log InSign up
  1. Home
  2.  → LEAD.Bot for Slack

LEAD.Bot for Slack

Connecting co-workers for coffee meet-ups or mentorship

Workplace friendship& mentorships can all start with a simple coffee or lunch program. With just one click, LEAD.Bot introduces coworkers from different teams & locations via direct message, encourages them to meet up for coffee, chat or mentoring. (Free ver)
Discussion
Would you recommend this product?
No reviews yet
Alyssa Yumi Kimura
Alyssa Yumi Kimura
Maker
We created LEAD in order to help employees feel a sense of belonging workplace. From casual coffee meetups with co-workers, to finding a mentor at work, LEAD helps employees connect with others, and strives for a better, more open workplace for everyone. LEAD.Bot is a free version of our full platform, shown on www.lead.app.The full version provides aggregated data insights to help HR managers provide better support for their people.
UpvoteShare