Xavier Cortez
Maker
Creative Director @ wearemeta
🎈
Hey everyone! I'm Xavier, Creative Director of the We Are Meta project and I'm very excited to release Le Ruble – a free-to-use expense tracker. Existing models of making money on applications and services are outdated, and platforms and developers have been spoiled for money. It is naive to release another paid analog of simple service in the hope that it will change the world. But we can change the world by releasing free analogs of simple paid apps! We want to create our services to help people solve their problems. Therefore, we will be glad and grateful for any feedback from you. If something seems uncomfortable to you, please write us via the feedback form in the application, and we will definitely make our app better in the next updates. What can be said about Le Ruble, apart from being completely free: • The application has all the key functionality of its paid counterparts: track income and expenses, create your own categories, analyze where the money goes, etc. • Your data is protected by Apple - all your information is stored on Apple servers and we have no access to it. If you don't trust Apple, you can turn off synchronization with their server in the settings, and in this case, the information will only be on your phone. • Our application has a funny logo, screenshots that were painted by our duty clown, and a funny name that an expensive copywriter could have come up with, but our designer's grandmother came up with it. ====== We are looking for like-minded people who share our approach and help us release and maintain more applications, make them better, and deliver faster. If you are a designer, developer, copywriter, product manager, illustrator, or just share our approach and can somehow help us become better - write to us at hello@wearemeta.ru
