Lazyva
An online design tool
Lazyva was originally developed out of a need to “batch create” images and merge PDFs. Now, lazyva supports many features, and can also be used to design posters.
Launched in
Design Tools
Lazyva by
chen xi
Design Tools
chen xi
. Featured on September 21st, 2024.
Upvotes
39
Comments
9
Day rank
-
Week rank
-
