  • Subscribe
    1. Home
    2. Product
    3. Lazyva
    Lazyva

    Lazyva

    An online design tool

    Free
    Lazyva was originally developed out of a need to “batch create” images and merge PDFs. Now, lazyva supports many features, and can also be used to design posters.
    Launched in
    Design Tools
     by
    Lazyva
    About this launch
    Lazyva
    LazyvaCanva-like tool
    0
    reviews
    40
    followers
    Lazyva by
    Lazyva
    was hunted by
    chen xi
    in Design Tools. Made by
    chen xi
    . Featured on September 21st, 2024.
    Lazyva
    is not rated yet. This is Lazyva's first launch.
    Upvotes
    39
    Vote chart
    Comments
    9
    Vote chart
    Day rank
    -
    Week rank
    -