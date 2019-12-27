Discussion
Hi ProductHunt! I'm an amateur songwriter (mostly write rap & poetry), and there was certain things I really wanted to have in my digital notepad which Google Docs didn't have. One of those examples is to annotate where the "beat"/metre lands in my lyrics, as well as seeing the rhymes visually. I also wanted a rhyme dictionary to help with multi-syllabic imperfect rhymes. It's a web-app, so you can write both on PC and phone. There's no native app for the phone at the moment, but I think that might be a sweet addition in the future. At the bottom of https://lazyjot.com/, there's examples if you want to see how it looks and works. If you decide to use it or have feedback --- I'd love to hear it! Oh, and yes! There is a dark mode! :-)
Any plans on making this open source?
Maker
Hi @allwynpfr! I haven't thought too much about this, but it's a lovely idea! In general, developing on features like this for text editors is quite a bit of a pain, so it's something which could be worth sharing to alleviate the pain for others. Currently, I think the editor is somewhat of a special sauce for Lazyjot, but if the project ever gets enough momentum for it to not matter, or if the project comes to a grinding halt, then I'll try to share it in some way. Might be a bit naïve, but that's my look at it right now. :-)
