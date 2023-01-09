Products
Home
Product
LazyGroup
LazyGroup
Mass text message
With LazyGroup you can easily send mass texts to groups of contacts individually or as group. LazyGroup will help you create groups of contacts, so they will be ready when you want send a message and not need to select them each time.
Productivity
Messaging
LazyGroup: Mass Text message
About this launch
LazyGroup: Mass Text message
LazyGroup by
LazyGroup: Mass Text message
was hunted by
Elsayed Hussein
in
Productivity
,
Messaging
. Made by
Elsayed Hussein
. Featured on January 10th, 2023.
LazyGroup: Mass Text message
is not rated yet. This is LazyGroup: Mass Text message's first launch.
Upvotes
4
Comments
1
Day rank
#35
Week rank
#72
Report