Reviews
Discussion
Maker
Frederick Jabre
This app will solve your movie night choice paralysis! We wanted to build something that gave us super human abilities to browse over a vast amount of movie and tv content in as little time as possible :) Enter LazyDay. Features: 1. Over 80,000 tags/keywords making it easy to drill down on content you want to watch 2. Over 130,000 ranked selections with trailers and full movies dating back to 1900 3. Performant minimalist clean design with 0 ads purely focused on finding good and interesting content to watch. 4. 1000+ free full length movies you can watch right from the site by clicking the Free filter. The free list is self updating.
UpvoteShare
well done!
UpvoteShare