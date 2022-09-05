Products
LazyCast
Cast phone screen to computer
LazyCast for you to share your iPhone / iPad screen to your Mac with simplest way.
How it works:
1- Open LazyCast app.
2- Make sure your devices plugged in.
3- From "Devices" menu, you will see the list of connected devices, choose from them.
LazyCast by
LazyCast: Share phone screen
Productivity
,
Tech
Elsayed Hussein
Featured on September 6th, 2022.
