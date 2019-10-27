Discussion
Would you recommend this product?No reviews yet
Elsayed Hussein
Maker
Hi Guys, this is Elsayed iOS developer, LazyBoard(formerly Bokhary) app maker. Recently I published new update for LazyBoard app, LazyBoard is a custom keyboard app, it save your email templates, canned support replies, fast form completion, addresses, phone numbers, email addresses, emoji, or anything you type regularly, and just need one tap when inputting. Features: - For your privacy, LazyBoard won't force you to "Allow Full Access" to this keyboard. So we have no way to get your private data. - Sync your phrases in all your iOS devices using iCloud. - We can also type the current clipboard in one click.(Need to open the "Allow Full Access" control) - Clipboard folder to save your copied texts, and see them in LazyBoard keyboard as folder. - Widget for Clipboard folder, to get copied texts fast. Please if you have any feedback about any thing in Lazyboard, it will be most welcome. Thanks.
UpvoteShare