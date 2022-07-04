Products
Topics
Browse products through topics
Upcoming products
See what Makers are currently building
Collections
Products curated by the community
Time travel
Most loved products by the community
Newsletter
The best of Product Hunt, everyday
Web3
Keep up to date with the latest in web3
Community
Discussions
Ask questions, find support and connect
Stories
Tech news, interviews and tips from Makers
Events
Find the best tech events around the world
Changelog
Release notes from the Product Hunt team
Tools
Founder Club
Amazing deals to kickstart your startup
Ship
The toolkit made for Makers
Jobs
About
About us
Ambassadors
Careers
Apps
FAQs
Advertise
Post a job
Legal
Sign in
Sign up
Home
→
Product
→
LazyApply
Ranked #14 for today
LazyApply
Apply to jobs faster using automation
Visit
Upvote 1
10 % off on all plans
•
Payment Required
Discuss
Collect
Share
Stats
Automates your job search on platform like Linkedin, Indeed and Ziprecruiter.
Create your profile, Choose your job search parameters like ( remote, fulltime, salary, ..) and apply for 1000's of jobs in single click.
Start today 🔥
Launched in
Productivity
,
Marketing
,
Tech
by
LazyApply
Shopify Editions, Summer 2022
Ad
A collection of product updates across all of Shopify
About this launch
LazyApply
Apply to Jobs faster using Automation
0
reviews
2
followers
Follow for updates
LazyApply by
LazyApply
was hunted by
vivek dwivedi
in
Productivity
,
Marketing
,
Tech
. Made by
Prakhar Gupta
and
vivek dwivedi
. Featured on July 6th, 2022.
LazyApply
is not rated yet. This is LazyApply's first launch.
Upvotes
1
Comments
2
Daily rank
#14
Weekly rank
#57
Report