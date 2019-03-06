Lazy Surfer
Surf better waves with less effort
#4 Product of the DayToday
Lazy Surfer will remember the conditions that occur during your surf sessions, allowing you to compare those conditions against future conditions.
Nick PetersonMaker@nick_peterson2
Hi everyone! I'm a surfer/developer from San Diego, CA. I've always known that different surf spots are better under different wave, wind and tide conditions but I've been too lazy to keep a journal or remember the conditions for the 5+ spots I regularly surf. So I developed Lazy Surfer to help with this problem - when you have a good surf session add it to Lazy Surfer and it'll store the wave, wind, and tide information from the buoys nearest to you. It'll then alert you when the conditions are similar at those buoys, making the decision about where to surf as easy one! Lazy Surfer is very early in it's life cycle so any feedback is appreciated! Thanks!
