Lazy Felix

Lazy Felix

Don't download, select!

Lazy Felix is a browser extension, after adding to Chrome / Edge / Opera or Brave, you never again have to download the images you wish to use. Simply select by clicking on the Felix paw icon on the lower right corner of the images you need!
Chrome Extensions
Productivity
 by
Lazy Felix
Lazy Felix
Lazy Felix
Lazy FelixDon't download, select!
Lazy Felix by
Lazy Felix
was hunted by
András Györfi
in Chrome Extensions, Productivity. Made by
András Györfi
. Featured on June 13th, 2023.
Lazy Felix
is not rated yet. This is Lazy Felix's first launch.
