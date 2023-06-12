Products
Lazy Felix
Lazy Felix
Don't download, select!
Visit
Upvote 9
Free
Discuss
Collect
Embed
Share
Stats
Lazy Felix is a browser extension, after adding to Chrome / Edge / Opera or Brave, you never again have to download the images you wish to use. Simply select by clicking on the Felix paw icon on the lower right corner of the images you need!
Launched in
Chrome Extensions
Productivity
by
Lazy Felix
Support is great. Feedback is even better.
"Thanks for any feedback, criticism or anything else!"
The makers of Lazy Felix
About this launch
Lazy Felix
Don't download, select!
0
reviews
8
followers
Follow for updates
Lazy Felix by
Lazy Felix
was hunted by
András Györfi
in
Chrome Extensions
,
Productivity
. Made by
András Györfi
. Featured on June 13th, 2023.
Lazy Felix
is not rated yet. This is Lazy Felix's first launch.
Upvotes
9
Comments
1
Day rank
-
Week rank
-
