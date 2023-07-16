Products
  1. Home
  2.  → Product
  3.  → Lazy Cards

Lazy Cards

Free AI Written Greeting Cards

Free
Embed
Be lazy no more with Lazy Cards! With the help of snarky AI assistant Skylar, you can easily craft bespoke, charming, or cheeky greeting cards. Tell us about your recipient and Skylar will do the rest.
Launched in
Funny
Artificial Intelligence
 by
Lazy Cards
About this launch
Lazy CardsFree AI Written Greeting Cards
Lazy Cards by
Lazy Cards
was hunted by
Alex
in Funny, Artificial Intelligence. Made by
Alex
. Featured on July 17th, 2023.
Lazy Cards
is not rated yet. This is Lazy Cards's first launch.
-