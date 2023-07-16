Products
Lazy Cards
Lazy Cards
Free AI Written Greeting Cards
Be lazy no more with Lazy Cards! With the help of snarky AI assistant Skylar, you can easily craft bespoke, charming, or cheeky greeting cards. Tell us about your recipient and Skylar will do the rest.
Launched in
Funny
Artificial Intelligence
by
Lazy Cards
About this launch
Lazy Cards
Free AI Written Greeting Cards
Lazy Cards by
Lazy Cards
was hunted by
Alex
in
Funny
,
Artificial Intelligence
. Made by
Alex
. Featured on July 17th, 2023.
Lazy Cards
is not rated yet. This is Lazy Cards's first launch.
