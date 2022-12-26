Products
Home
→
Product
→
Layout switcher
Ranked #9 for today
Layout switcher
It is like Apple's App switcher, but for Layouts on macOS
Just like Apple's app switcher to switch apps, layout switcher changes the layout of your app. It mimics the behavior of Apple's CMD+TAB but instead here you'd need to assign OPT+TAB as keyboard shortcuts.
Launched in
Mac
,
Productivity
,
Menu Bar Apps
by
Layout switcher
About this launch
Layout switcher
It is like Apple's App switcher, but for Layouts on macOS
0
reviews
8
followers
Follow for updates
Layout switcher by
Layout switcher
was hunted by
deepu
in
Mac
,
Productivity
,
Menu Bar Apps
. Made by
deepu
. Featured on December 27th, 2022.
Layout switcher
is not rated yet. This is Layout switcher's first launch.
Upvotes 7
7
Comments 6
6
Day rank #9
#9
Week rank #36
#36
