Home
→
Product
→
Layerup
Layerup
ChatGPT for data analytics
Visit
Upvote 8
Free Options
Discuss
Collect
Embed
Share
Stats
Get Data Analytics using Plain English. Layerup truly acts like your data scientist and works like magic -- you can ask follow-up questions as well. No more SQL or back and forth between teams. No more upfront grunt work.
Launched in
Analytics
,
Artificial Intelligence
by
Layerup
About this launch
Layerup
ChatGPT for Data Analytics
0
reviews
7
followers
Follow for updates
Layerup by
Layerup
was hunted by
Arnav Bathla
in
Analytics
,
Artificial Intelligence
. Made by
Arnav Bathla
,
Alex Griffiths
and
Mohan Sundar
. Featured on April 7th, 2023.
Layerup
is not rated yet. This is Layerup's first launch.
Upvotes
8
Comments
9
Day rank
-
Week rank
-
Report