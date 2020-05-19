  1. Home
  2.  → LayerCI

LayerCI

Discover the best modern web apps on Show Layer

#2 Product of the DayToday
Discover the best modern web apps.
The Layer Showcase lets you spin up instances of full-stack software to try it before installing it.
Discussion
Would you recommend this product?
5 Reviews5.0/5
Richard Patrick
Richard Patrick
Looks great! Good luck.
Upvote (2)Share
Lyn Chen
Lyn Chen
@richard56468124 Thanks Richard! Appreciate your support :)
UpvoteShare
Scott Gonzalez
Scott Gonzalez
Great launch!
Upvote (2)Share
Steven Dixon
Steven Dixon
Nice platform.
Upvote (2)Share
Lyn Chen
Lyn Chen
@stevendixonn Thanks Steven! We appreciate the support :)
UpvoteShare
Lyn Chen
Lyn Chen
Hi Ana + Product Hunt Community! I'm one of the makers of LayerCI + Show Layer. We created LayerCI, our core product, to make it easier for Product managers, developers and designers to do end-to-end code reviews (test user stories) instantly, using staging servers per commit and a full suite CI/CD tool. Show Layer is a free forever community that leverages the LayerCI staging server feature to make it easy for open source projects to get feedback, test their apps and allows anyone to test with dummy data. Think of it as "Dribbble for full stack projects". We recommend developers, freelancers, etc. to try it out for free! To participate: 1) send your github OSS project link to lyn@layerci.com OR 2) submit a project yourself through show.layerci.com If you have any specific questions, I'm happy to chat at lyn@layerci.com Thank you for your support! - Lyn, COO of LayerCI.com
Upvote (2)Share