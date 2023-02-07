Products
Best products
Discover the best products by month
Topics
Browse products through topics
Coming soon
Check out launches that are coming soon
Building in progress
See what makers are currently building
Collections
Products curated by the community
Time travel
Most loved products by the community
Newsletter
The best of Product Hunt, everyday
Web3
Keep up to date with the latest in web3
Launch Guide
Checklists and pro tips for launching
Community
Discussions
Ask questions, find support and connect
Stories
Tech news, interviews and tips from Makers
Changelog
Release notes from the Product Hunt team
Office hours
Give feedback directly to our product team
Visit streaks
The most active community members
Hall of Fame
Golden Kitty Awards finalists through the years
Marketplace
Jobs
About
About us
Careers
Apps
FAQs
Advertise
Post a job
Legal
Sign in
Sign up
Home
→
Product
→
Laxis 2.0
Ranked #4 for today
Laxis 2.0
Auto-generate meeting memos, follow up emails, reports, etc
Visit
Upvote 44
Free Options
Discuss
Collect
Share
Stats
Laxis uses AI to automatically generate meeting memos, follow up emails, customer requirements, project updates, and more. With Laxis, your transcripts turn into follow up content in seconds!
Launched in
Notes
,
Meetings
,
Artificial Intelligence
by
Laxis
About this launch
Laxis
Your AI Meeting Assistant
0
reviews
49
followers
Follow for updates
Laxis 2.0 by
Laxis
was hunted by
Eric Xiao
in
Notes
,
Meetings
,
Artificial Intelligence
. Made by
Sean Liu
,
Krishna Kant
and
Eric Xiao
. Featured on February 9th, 2023.
Laxis
is not rated yet. This is Laxis's first launch.
Upvotes
44
Comments
16
Day rank
#4
Week rank
#80
Report