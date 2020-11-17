Lax.js 2.0

discussion
Would you recommend this product?
Alex Fox
Maker
CTO @ Secret Spa
Creating a joyful UI is hard, but can add so much to your products user experience. This was my inspiration for Lax 1.0; build a tool that makes creating joyful experiences easier. I decided to harness scrolling, the most natural (addictive?!) human screen interaction, to drive animations. Sort of like parallax but with more flexibility. Not long after I published the original version of Lax in 2019 I started to build a list of features and improvements to make the tool even more powerful. I began the the re-write earlier this year, and during lockdown 2.0 I finally found the time to finish Lax 2.0! The main focus of the re-write was create a new syntax that allowed the developer to use any value, not just the windows scroll position, to drive animations. For example, you can use mouse position, text input length, time of day.. to create animations. There's also a few extra goodies like adding inertia and easings to animations plus a new preset explorer. I recommend checking out the examples to see for yourself. I hope you enjoy using it in your websites. 🌈
Share