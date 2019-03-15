Simple & light weight (2kb minified & zipped) vanilla javascript plugin to create smooth & beautiful animations when you scrolllll! Harness the power of the most intuitive interaction and make your websites come alive!
View the demo here: https://alexfox.dev/laxxx/
Alexx FoxxMaker@alexxfoxxuk · Co - Founder @ Studio Amplify
The focus of this library was to create a simple API to animate elements based on the windows scroll position. If used subtly, I think it's a really nice way to make web pages feel tactile. Currently you are limited to CSS transforms which are buttery smooth, and CSS filters.. which are very snazzy.. but not always super buttery - looking at you *blur* ! Give it a whirl - any feedback is greatly appreciated! I'm interested in improving performance and adding some more presets but I'm open to ideas!
James Welch@jwelch · CEO @ innovationcompany.co.uk
@alexxfoxxuk very nice library, Alexx!
