    RNG powered by lava lamps

    Enhance your security with truly unpredictable random number generation. Generate unique ids, hashes, API secrets, and more using a CSPRNG powered by an array of chaotic lava lamps.
    Cloudflare Workers
    was hunted by
    Sam Crombie
    in API, Developer Tools, Tech. Made by
    Sam Crombie
    Featured on October 25th, 2024.
    This is Lava Lamps as a Service's first launch.
