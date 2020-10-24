LaundrySnap
Recognize laundry care tags using machine learning
James Hrisho
Maker
Last year, I was doing a lot of laundry. So I built an Android and an iPhone app that uses machine learning to help people identify care tags while they are slogging through their laundry. If you have ever shrank a cashmere sweater, this app is for you. It includes a pocket guide to care tags, an Apple Watch app and the ability to snap a photo and get told what that tag means
