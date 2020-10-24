  1. Home
LaundrySnap

Recognize laundry care tags using machine learning

Care tags can be obscure and weird but we've made it easy. We use ML to identify laundry icons like "Iron at High Temperature" or "Do not dry clean" easily. Snap a photo, we will analyze it, and we will provide our best guess as to what it means.
James Hrisho
Maker
Last year, I was doing a lot of laundry. So I built an Android and an iPhone app that uses machine learning to help people identify care tags while they are slogging through their laundry. If you have ever shrank a cashmere sweater, this app is for you. It includes a pocket guide to care tags, an Apple Watch app and the ability to snap a photo and get told what that tag means
