  1. Home
  2.  → Launchpad: Make & Remix Music

Launchpad: Make & Remix Music

DJ mixing app & beat maker

Launchpad is the original app for making and remixing electronic music. Instantly combine beats, basslines, melodies, vocals and FX loops using sounds from our exclusive Ampify sounds collection. Layer DJ-style effects to chop and change your sound.
Discussion
Would you recommend this product?
No reviews yet
💬
Be the first to comment