Launchapp is an easy-to-use floating app launcher for Android with focus on minimalism and efficiency.
How it works?
1. Add your collections of apps and shortcuts.
2. Access your collections from anywhere to launch apps and shortcuts.
Reviews
Discussion
Hunter
Makers
You need to become a Contributor to join the discussion.
Fouad El KhamlichiMaker@dotsynergy · Software and Innovation
Hello PH, I released my new app Launchapp - a floating app launcher for Android. Launchapp offers a simpler and more efficient way of accessing apps to launch them. I would love to hear your feedback and comments and your questions are welcome. Thank you! Fouad
Upvote Share·