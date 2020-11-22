Launch House 3
Launch House 3

Co-live and launch product with amazing founders for a month
Yooooo! Product Hunt community! Super excited to launch.... LAUNCH HOUSE 3 🚀 It's basically a co-living experience perfect for makers on Product Hunt! ☁️ At a high level - 1 (giant) house - 1 month - 15+ entrepreneurs - as many (good) Product Hunt launches as we can - lots of social media content along the way 🚀 What you'll do - Live in an epic house - we're renting a multi-million-dollar mansion in LA - Work with crazy smart people - since we can be so selective, each cohort is a truly exceptional and diverse bunch - Meet incredible guests - our very own @rrhoover was our most recent guest! - Access amazing resources - mentorship from industry experts and discounts on SaaS products. - Learn and grow - workshops, brainstorming sessions, etc. happen daily - Build in public - grow your brand and capture the moment - LAUNCH - we're gonna have Product Hunt launches every few days - Build life-long bonds - the people you live with really become your friends for life 😻 Want to join? (SPECIAL PH OFFER) If you'd like to live in the Launch House, apply at launchhouse.co/lh3 + use the code "PH LOVE" so we can flag your application! We'd love to have as many PH makers as we can. 🙏 Thanks Huge shout out to @kevin for hunting us, the entire LH1 and LH2 crews for starting us off strong, and @houck + @j__cub for being killer partners in crime on this.
Launch House was one of the best entrepreneurial experiences of my life. The house is full of incredibly talented entrepreneurs -- prepare to have fun and make great friends, but also to be continually challenged. If you live in Launch House, you will definitely launch one (or more) products during the month. Prepare yourself. If you're ambitious and looking to experience a lifetime in a month, this is for you. Good luck :)
