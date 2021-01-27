discussion
Would you recommend this product?
Eric Davidson
MakerSoftware Engineer, can't stop creating
Hey Product Hunt! I'm Eric, and the entire time I've been a software engineer I've been working on side projects while hoping to turn them into revenue. Unfortunately I always end up spread between too many projects, and things fall through the cracks. I built this dashboard in Notion to finally organize everything and keep myself on track. It allowed me to collect all my thoughts and resources in one place, and slowly that turned into the comprehensive dashboard that I'm sharing today as my first launch here on Product Hunt! Launch represents several weeks of work compiling resources, creating templates, and researching strategies on marketing, pricing, and goal setting. I created a tool that I would personally use, and wanted to make it available for other people as well. There is a ton packed in here, and plenty of room for more. I hope others will benefit from it as much as I have already. Also, if you use 'product_hunt' as a discount code, you'll get 25% off for the next 24 hours! Thank you! - Eric
Share