discussion
Would you recommend this product?No reviews yet
Seth Kramer
Maker
Hey Product Hunt! 👋 I'm an entrepreneur living in Washington DC. I'm especially interested in technology, online education and the digital economy. When COVID-19 hit this year, I started No Code MBA as a side project as a way to teach people how to build and start their own business using no-code tools. Within a few months, the business made over $10,000 in a single month. I created Launch 2021 to help people commit to and launch their own profitable side project in 2021. It's free to join the community. When you join, you get accountability, resources, and the inspiration to get your project off the ground. ✅ Accountability: An active Slack community of motivated builders ✅ Build: No Code Intro course by No Code MBA ✅ Inspiration: 101 profitable startup ideas Airtable ✅ Tactics: Curated reading list of articles on how to choose your idea, validate, build, launch, and grow ✅ Structure: Daily planner PDF to add structure to your days What makes Launch 2021 different? Its focus on community and useful resources. Between support from the community, no-code course, and startup resources, we'll do everything we can to help make your idea a reality. I'd love for you to check it out, join the Slack community, and let me know what you think! Let's launch together in 2021 💪
Share