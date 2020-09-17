discussion
Jack Altman
Maker
Hey product hunt! We're really excited to share a new Lattice product with you. Lattice Grow is all about redefining talent management by providing every employee a clear roadmap of actionable steps for continuous growth conversations and a transparent view of success. We want to give companies the infrastructure to manage their employees’ career growth, we want to give employees the ability to map their career path out and see it clearly, and we want to give managers the tools to become more effective in their roles. For employees, we want to make sure career conversations aren’t just mentioned once and put on a shelf, but things that people use and come back to regularly so they can think about where they want to go in their career alongside their regular workflows like 1:1s, Feedback, and Performance Reviews. We want to eliminate surprises and create clarity for employees. For managers, it’s about gaining complete, actionable data to hold their teams accountable for their growth while guiding them with customizable and personalized growth plans. We’re thrilled to launch this to our customers and the Product Hunt community, would love to hear what you think! Jack (p.s. We're hiring!! https://lattice.com/careers)
