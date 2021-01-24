  1. Home
  2.  → latch.ai

latch.ai

Train, track and serve machine learning on the cloud.

User Experience
Developer Tools
Artificial Intell...
+ 1
Version data, track models, train on custom clusters - without worrying about setting up infrastructure or cloud compute. Save on cloud costs by only paying for what you need. Run hyperparameter sweeps on multiple nodes with the click of a button.
Embed
Featured
discussion
Would you recommend this product?
No reviews yet
Kenny Workman
Maker
Please provide any and all feedback! You can schedule a demo at https://latch.ai.
Share