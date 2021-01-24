Deals
latch.ai
latch.ai
Train, track and serve machine learning on the cloud.
User Experience
Developer Tools
Artificial Intell...
+ 1
Version data, track models, train on custom clusters - without worrying about setting up infrastructure or cloud compute. Save on cloud costs by only paying for what you need. Run hyperparameter sweeps on multiple nodes with the click of a button.
Kenny Workman
Maker
Please provide any and all feedback! You can schedule a demo at
https://latch.ai
.
