Lasting is the nation's no. 1 relationship counseling app. Our program distills decades of research into daily 5-minute sessions, eliminating the barriers of time, cost and stigma. Backed by The Knot, we’re on a mission to help the world love better.
- Pros:
Lasting is a tremendous way to open up communication within a relationship! It has guided me towards a happier and healthier partnership.Cons:
none at this time
Keep making it easy to use and approachable!Tom Sawatzke has used this product for one year.
MeaghanMaker@meaghangerhart
Hi, Product Hunt! Though all relationships look different, research has confirmed that there is a scientific pattern to building long-term relationship health. That means any couple can build and sustain a healthy relationship—it just requires the right knowledge, skills, and effort. That's where Lasting comes in. We've distilled decades of research into accessible, 5-minute sessions designed to give you the right tools for building a healthy marriage. In total, we used 126 different research studies conducted by 202 different researchers in the creation of our app-based program. By creating a simple, accessible product that empowers couples to love better, we believe that we can help people create healthier relationships with others and their own selves. If you want to learn how to love better, try Lasting for yourself for free!
