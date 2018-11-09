Lasso by Facebook
Facebook's response to TikTok
On Lasso, users can record themselves dancing and lip-syncing to music, similar to what they can do on TikTok. Facebook told The Verge: “Lasso is a new standalone app for short-form, entertaining videos — from comedy to beauty to fitness and more. We’re excited about the potential here, and we’ll be gathering feedback from people and creators.”
Ryan HooverPro@rrhoover · Founder, Product Hunt
I still miss Mindie, a precursor to Musically, TikTok, and now Lasso. Curious to see how people respond to Facebook's latest app. Most are skeptical but people shouldn't underestimate their reach even though previous apps (like Poke, Lifestage, and Bonfire) haven't worked out. Let's take some predictions: Will Lasso still be around in 12 months. Reply with your thoughts. 😃
Amrith ShanbhagHiring@amrith · Community at Product Hunt & Feathrd
@rrhoover
Avneesh Sharma@avneesh_sharma · Technology. Products. People.
@rrhoover No. - it has already got 500 million active users(including Douyin in China) - Chinese investors have deep pockets - Short form content is already huge in China, so better product sense - FB is copy pasting the features. Might snatch some consumers but won't be able to kill it. Just like I believe Snapchat is here to stay and probably the only force which can defeat Facebook.
Taeho Lee@gitmerge · Founder, StellarStep stells.co, Berlin 🦅
@rrhoover @amrith 😆This is PH 😄
Taeho Lee@gitmerge · Founder, StellarStep stells.co, Berlin 🦅
@rrhoover Yeah I agree. FB is still very big. So we should not rashly underestimate. But I think the problem in Entertain-Tech (🙃?) industry(including utilities)is really full! Fundamentally speaking, the "device" is still being almost the same (still two-dimensional touch sreen+camera+some weak AR, internally)! So people's "usage-pattern or flow" is the same! Therefore "demands" is also the same. Especially for in case of the image/photo-social network is. (think how old Instagram is!) So maybe their remained strategy is/was, "copycat." That's a core reason why Giant always copying the hit concept I think. So so I'd like to wait for the totally new ecosystem via "Glass" or something new personal device experience. At this point in time I'd recommend the old theory of Vilém Flusser! anyway :)
