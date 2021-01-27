  1. Home
Learn everything about the undocumented secrets in Laravel

Learn everything about the undocumented secrets in the popular Laravel framework, that makes you a better and more efficient developer.
Stefan Bauer
Thanks for sharing! You can use the coupon code “PRODUCTHUNT” on checkout to get the book for 25,- EUR instead of 39,- EUR until 14th Feb! Happy reading!
Bobby Bouwmann
@stefanbauerme We sure love Valentines Day <3
Tom Witkowski
This comprehensive collection of Laravel Secrets is out 🎉 🚀 This is the not so secret advanced version of Laravel framework documentation. @stefanbauerme & @bobbybouwmann give you a jump start into advanced Laravel. Congrats to both and thanks for this awesome bundle of knowledge. 👏
Luca RossiFull-Stack Developer
Stefan and Bobby are one of the best Laravel developers out there! If you want to know EVERYTHING you need about Laravel go checkout this beauty!
