Stefan Bauer
MakerFounder, Developer
Thanks for sharing! You can use the coupon code “PRODUCTHUNT” on checkout to get the book for 25,- EUR instead of 39,- EUR until 14th Feb! Happy reading!
This comprehensive collection of Laravel Secrets is out 🎉 🚀 This is the not so secret advanced version of Laravel framework documentation. @stefanbauerme & @bobbybouwmann give you a jump start into advanced Laravel. Congrats to both and thanks for this awesome bundle of knowledge. 👏
Stefan and Bobby are one of the best Laravel developers out there! If you want to know EVERYTHING you need about Laravel go checkout this beauty!