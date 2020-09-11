Laravel Queues in Action

discussion
👋 Hi Product Hunters! Laravel is one of the best & most popular backend frameworks in the world. Helping small startup teams as well as large enterprises build great products. It ships with many powerful components, but one thing that makes it light-years ahead is the completely free high-performance queue system that comes out of the box. I've always wanted to write a book showing the power of queues and how people can utilize it to build better backends. Took me 7 months to produce something I can be proud of, then it was secretly released on the 26th of August and then publicly announced on the 27th. The book sold 31 copies on the 26th, and 810 in total till today. I wrote the book in markdown files that were combined into a PDF eBook using a tool I built(and planning to open source soon). I then later decided to ship the book in two versions; light and dark mode. I hope you enjoy reading it and find it useful 😊
There are few developers in the Laravel community as knowledgable about queues in Laravel as Mohamed. Highly recommended.
This book is one of the best technical books I have read. I highly recommend it to developers who want to make their Laravel applications ready to scale.
This is the reference book for queues in Laravel.