Pro
Yo ✌ Thanks for checking out this product listing! Lapps.co is a personal project I started to spread awareness on all things Lightning. ⚡ What's the Lightning Network? I'm glad you asked! Lightning is a second layer solution on top of the Bitcoin network that makes instant payments possible. No more waiting for confirmations or having to pay outrageous on-chain fees! The Lightning Network also enables micro-payments. You can send fractions of a cent, instantly, to anyone. This enables developers to come up with cool new use cases for Lightning! ⚡ What's Lapps.co? Lapps.co is a curation of new Lightning apps and Lightning related projects. You can find cool micro-payments social networks, ways to earn satoshis online, and even stores selling games, books or steak 🥩 I'll be hanging out in the comments section, let me know if you have any questions or feedback!
