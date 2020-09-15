discussion
Hi Hunters! I'm Liz, Co-Founder and CEO of Lantern (www.lantern.co). First, thank you to @alexisohanian for hunting Lantern! Why do we know how hard the end-of-life and death process can be? We've been there. And, we were totally unprepared. Lantern began in the fall of 2018 with one sentence: “I think we need to do something about death.” Some background: I lost my dad when I was 9. So, when my grandmother (my dad’s mom) died in the winter of 2018, I was tasked with all of the planning that ensued. I walked into the nursing home where my grandmother lived and was confronted with two police officers, a nurse, my grandmother’s body, and a question of “what do you want to do next?” Needless to say, the experience was overwhelming, complicated, and pretty much entirely unguided. I started asking questions about why a better option didn’t exist and turned to @alyssaruderman, my go-to person for cracking a difficult challenge (and now Co-Founder and COO of Lantern!). Together we started answering that question with “it should and we should build it.” Today, we provide step-by-step guidance for navigating life before and after a death. Whether you're just preparing or recently experienced a death, you'll find all the tools, resources and services you need. This week, we launched Lantern Premium. With Lantern Premium, you can work your way through relevant tasks, store important information, and track and share your progress for just $27. Lantern can be used personally or as an employee benefit. We know every person should have an end of life plan but so many of us don't. Lantern makes it simple and all in a beautiful user experience. Want to check out Lantern? Sign up today and use code HUNT2020 for 15% off Lantern Premium. Send any questions our way! Liz
The focus of this would be what happens after I die, right? From my feeling, you would then use this once and maybe from time to time for updating something, but why would someone use this continuously?
