LangShop Translate

Discussion
Rodion Bezruk
Maker
Hi Product Hunters 👋 Here is a LangShop founder. A few years ago we felt a great necessity to create a quality application that can make Shopify stores multilingual. Now, we are happy to share our solution with you. Today, our application LangShop is trusted by more than 1,500 users and their amount grows constantly! This is a very valuable achievement for our team. Our users inspire us to make the app better every day. The process of creating a multilingual store will be easy and fast with our translation tool. No coding, installation and basic setup require only 5 minutes. How it works? You install LangShop, choose languages and categories for the translation, and click Auto-translate. After a while you get the translated content. The machine translation saves your time significantly. Now, you can manage the translated content yourself or ask professionals to do so. We are always happy to communicate with our users. So, we are here to answer you! P.S.: 14-day free trial is available for all Shopify users. Try LangShop for free and you’ll see how convenient and easy this app is 😀
