Deals
Jobs
Discussions
Ship
Mentors
Log In
Sign up
Home
→
Langotto
Langotto
Learn a language the right way
Learn a Language
Langotto.com is the language learning app I wanted when I started learning Spanish.
It allows you to upload snippets of text as learning goals and then learn just the words you need to start getting immersed in a language.
Tweet
Share
Embed
Featured
9 minutes ago
Discussion
Would you recommend this product?
Yes
No
No reviews yet
Daniel Slater
Maker
This is the language learning app I always wanted to use and I'm super excited to release this to the world! Check it out and let me know what you think!
Upvote
Share
42 minutes ago
Send