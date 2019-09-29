Discussion
Would you recommend this product?
1 Review
Dave
Maker
Remember back in school when you had to study stuff you knew you were never gonna use? Well, No more! Hi everyone, I'm Dave and I'm an aspiring polyglot. A while ago I completed German lessons on a famous language learning app and then decided to watch a German TV Show to put what I've learned to use. To my amazement, I could barely understand anything that was being said. I'd been studying the wrong "content". So I made Langolin, which gives me lessons based on dialogues of each episode of a TV Show and once I complete the lessons, I can sit back and enjoy the episode. The goal I'd set for myself was not to suddenly be able to understand everything being said in an episode but to understand more than the previous episode. The best part is I get to immediately see how what I learned is used in a real practical manner which is also relevant to me, so learning can actually happen. “ Tell me and I forget, teach me and I may remember, involve me and I learn. " — Xunzi Does this sound like something you could use? Then check it out 😎
Upvote (2)Share
I had been developing a site called gengoo that helps you while watching netflix on foreign languages. I stop all the processes due to my school. The way you want to teach is incredibly powerful way to learn Language. Hope you'll be fine with this product. Never stop improving. I hope you will have a success with it :)
Upvote (2)Share
I've used langolin and I recommend it for those who wanna use an awesome product to learn a language.
Upvote (1)Share
Congratulations on the launch!
UpvoteShare