Home
→
Product
→
Lango Translator
Lango Translator
Translate text between 104 languages on Facebook Messenger
Translate text between 104 languages on Facebook Messenger, with a group chat feature,
you can translate text between 104 languages or create a group chat for talking with people in other languages.
Launched in
Languages
,
Software Engineering
,
Developer Tools
+2 by
Lango Translator
About this launch
Lango Translator
Translate text between 104 languages on Facebook Messenger
0
reviews
1
follower
Follow for updates
Lango Translator by
Lango Translator
was hunted by
Pawan Osman
in
Languages
,
Software Engineering
,
Developer Tools
. Made by
Pawan Osman
. Featured on June 30th, 2022.
Lango Translator
is not rated yet. This is Lango Translator's first launch.
Upvotes
2
Comments
1
Daily rank
#22
Weekly rank
#148
