discussion
Would you recommend this product?
Zygmunt Biela
MakerA guy with passion for the internet
Hi everyone! I'm happy to share with you my personal tool that helped me massively to improve my Spanish. Whether you are just checking your notification feed, texting with a friend, waiting for uber or a game to load, drag your notification bar down, and learn something new. The language notification is stuck to the top of your feed. LangKick contains a list of useful phrases for a bunch of situations like ordering street food, introduction, cooking, dating, and a lot more. All phrases are manually curated and translated by professional translators. You can learn any of the following languages: English, Spanish, French, German, Portuguese, and Polish. Currently, the app is only available for Android. However, you can still learn everything via our website https://langkick.com/en/start which contains the same list of phrases and (what is not available yet in-app) Duolingo-alike quizzes. Hope you like it!
Share