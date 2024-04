Supabase 8,425 upvotes

We run on Postgres. We love Supabase. Helps us scale from day 1, the supavisor and other tooling they built is amazing. Whenever we had questions or issues, the team went above and beyond.

OpenAI 71 upvotes

OpenAI function calling powers the new evaluation service. Reliability out of the box without any weird outputs!

Vercel 613 upvotes

Langfuse is moving fast. Vercel moves faster. We never had to worry about deploying our backends and frontends. It has been really seamless and scalable for us.