Home
→
Product
→
Langfuse
Langfuse
Open source tracing and analytics for LLM applications
Visit
Upvote 4
Free Options
Discuss
Collect
Embed
Share
Stats
Langfuse provides open-source observability and analytics for LLM apps.
Observability
: Explore and debug complex logs & traces in a visual UI.
Analytics
: Improve costs, latency and response quality using intuitive dashboards.
Launched in
Open Source
Developer Tools
Artificial Intelligence
by
Langfuse
About this launch
Langfuse
Open source tracing and analytics for LLM applications
2
reviews
34
followers
Follow for updates
Langfuse by
Langfuse
was hunted by
Michael Seibel
in
Open Source
,
Developer Tools
,
Artificial Intelligence
. Made by
Clemens Rawert
,
Marc Klingen
and
Max Deichmann
. Featured on August 20th, 2023.
Langfuse
is rated
5/5 ★
by 2 users. This is Langfuse's first launch.
Upvotes
4
Comments
2
Day rank
-
Week rank
-
Report