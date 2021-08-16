Products
Home
→
LangBridge
LangBridge
Frequency-based, contextual language learning
🏷 Free
Web App
+ 2
This is a free, open-source language learning platform. Words are presented in frequency order with spaced repetition in context of sentences to build new vocabulary. Great for busy language learners!
Featured
27m ago