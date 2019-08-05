Discussion
Abhi Sivaprasad
Hi PH! Peter, Eric, and I are the co-founders of Lang. We’ve worked on internationalization/localization projects at our previous companies, and we’ve gone through the painful process of re-engineering a codebase to support multiple languages. Choosing the right open-source framework, extracting strings, integrating with human translators - we all wish we had a tool to help automate the process, so we built Lang. With Lang, there are three steps for any frontend app: 1) Wrap your user-facing strings with our tr() function. 2) Run “Push”, and we’ll send your untranslated strings to human translators. 3) Run “Pull”, and we’ll download all your completed translations into your codebase. We also support dynamic translations for content stored in your database or created by users. Our goal is to bundle the best features of i18n libraries with a localization pipeline that just works. We know the Product Hunt community has built amazing multilingual apps, we’d love to hear your feedback and experiences!
