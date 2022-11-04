Products
  1. Home
  2.  → Product
  3.  → Landings
Landings
Ranked #4 for today

Landings

Great looking landing pages are here

Free
Landings is a curated directory of hundreds of great looking landing templates that you can filter by different categories.
Launched in Design Tools, Web Design by
Landings
About this launch
Landings
LandingsCollection of great looking landing pages
0
reviews
18
followers
Landings by
Landings
was hunted by
Nilan Saha
in Design Tools, Web Design. Made by
Nilan Saha
. Featured on November 6th, 2022.
Landings
is not rated yet. This is Landings's first launch.
Upvotes
17
Vote chart
Comments
9
Vote chart
Day rank
#4
Week rank
#226