Landings
Ranked #4 for today
Landings
Great looking landing pages are here
Landings is a curated directory of hundreds of great looking landing templates that you can filter by different categories.
Launched in
Design Tools
,
Web Design
by
Landings
About this launch
Landings
Collection of great looking landing pages
Landings by
Landings
was hunted by
Nilan Saha
in
Design Tools
,
Web Design
. Made by
Nilan Saha
. Featured on November 6th, 2022.
Landings
is not rated yet. This is Landings's first launch.
Upvotes
17
Comments
9
Day rank
#4
Week rank
#226
